Niger State Govt determined to complete reconstruction of 80km road linking Suleja to Minna

The Niger State Government is determined to complete the reconstruction of the over 80km of the road so as to ease travel from Suleja to Minna.

According to the state government, ‘Even as it is a federal road, the Niger State Government in the past few weeks has come under immense pressure on the issue of Minna-Suleja road’.

“We are aware that the Federal Government has made it clear that it will no longer payback any state government that fixes federal roads, still Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has gone ahead with the construction of the road”.

“Today the Lambata-Kwakuti section which before now takes well over an hour to travel is now at the highest possible standard”.

“The Niger State Government has further awarded the same company the contract to continue work from Kwakuti to Chanchaga. Work has fully resumed and has currently reached Gangare village”.

Vanguard