NIBDRA heads to location for “the crucial matter”

The Nigerian Baptist Drama Association (NIBDRA) has started preparation to hit the location of her new movie, titled “THE CRUCIAL MATTER”.

This specially arranged movie, the Crucial matter, according to Gbenga Awoyemi, the writer of the movie who also doubles as the director said the movie is written to address one of the salient issues of Christian living.

According to him, “when a matter is said to be crucial, it obviously requires critical consideration and attention.

And when a man fails to get it right in his choice, he will live to pay for his decisions for the rest of his life. The film, THE CRUCIAL MATTER shows it all.”

The shooting of “the crucial matter” is between 18th and 22nd of December, 2019 at the Redemption Campground premises.

Recently, gospel films are bridging the gap with their secular counterparts in terms of cinematography and picture quality while NIBDRA is among the major Christian drama groups at the centre of this new awakening. Speaking with us, Gbenga said, “When people complain about the quality of gospel movies, we ask them which ones have they seen?”

NIBDRA, an attested most vibrant and functional denominational drama Association in Africa, has in recent years been in the forefront of gospel film revolution in Nigeria having produced great blockbusters like My Testimony, Rich But Suffering and the recent one ‘The Foolish Porter’.

The latest coming from this drama association is “THE CRUCIAL MATTER”, a powerful story laced with intrigue, suspense and humour.

Bimbo Akintola and Yemi Blaq “on set in Ibadan”

The film features faith-based movie stars like Kolade Segun-Okeowo, Kayode Babalola, Bose Ann Olufayo, Rotimi Amodu, Sam Odusolu, Yemi Adepoju, Adeyinka Aderibigbe and a host of others.

The Executive Producer of the movie is His Eminence Rev. Dr. ‘Supo Ayokunle, the present CAN President and the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention while Gbenga Awoyemi is the film writer/director.

The Crucial Matter is one of the movies to look out for as we step into the year 2020 and you should not miss it for anything. For enquiry: 08034254471, 08028516876

