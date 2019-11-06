…applauds judgement

By Chris Onuoha

Hon. Victor Ngumah has congratulated Hon. Martins Emeka Chinedu representing Ahiazu/Ezinitte Federal Constituency of Imo state under the Peoples Democratic Party, for his victory at the Court Of Appeal which upholds and validates his excellent victory at the 2019 Imo Federal House of Representative elections.

Hon. Victor Ngumah made this known to newsmen few minutes after the Court of Appeal finally announced its dismissal of the case instituted by Nnanna Igbokwe of the All Progressives Congress challenging the victory of the member representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Emeka Chinedu of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Hon. Ngumah noted that the victory of Hon. Martins will further rreinforce the confidence of his administration in delivering more responsive leadership and be focused in engaging the dividends of democracy for his constituency.

While applauding Hon. Martins, Ngumah cited that the chairman of the panel, R.C Agbo, who read the judgment, noted that the appeal lacked merit, stressing that the judgment of the tribunal which upheld Emeka’s election was impeccable.

Hon. Victor also encouraged other oppositions to work collaboratively with Hon. Martins Emeka Chinedu so as to effectively pilot a responsive representation of the people of Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency in Imo state.

Vanguard