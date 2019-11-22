Care and Action Research, a Non-Governmental Organisation (CaRE-NGO) on Friday inaugurated Drugs and Substance Abuse-free

Club in 15 Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) in Kaduna metropolis.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs. Joy Dogo, said at the inauguration ceremony in Kaduna, that the measure was to prevent drugs and substance abuse among adolescents in the state.

Dogo said that the Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse Among Adolescent project was being supported by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

She explained that the clubs, made up of 20 members in each of the 15 schools, totaling 300 students, were trained on the dangers and prevention of drugs and substance abuse.

She added that the 300 students were trained as peer group educators on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse, noting that each student was expected to reach out to at least 50 peers.

According to her, it is easy to lure adolescents into drug and substance abuse, but very difficult to fight drug addiction.

She said that “our goal, therefore, is to prevent the ugly trend among adolescents by empowering them with life skills to help them understand the value of their lives and self-worth.

“This is designed to equip the students with self-esteem and the confidence that will enable them to say no to drug and substance abuse and help their peers to stay away from the menace.”

The Project Officer, Mendos Dogo, said that the clubs had developed work plans that would guide their activities in their respective schools.

Dogo added that CaRE-NGO would carry out monthly supervision of the clubs to monitor their activities to ensure sustainability.

Pastor David Elisha, 37, a reformed drug addict who shared his experience with the students, advised them to do all that they can to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

Elisha disclosed that he started abusing drugs at the age of 11 years, narrating that he roamed the Barnawa market and Barnawa Shopping Complex in Kaduna for three years as a mad man due to drug abuse.

He said “I was taken to psychiatric hospital and rehabilitation centre before I was able to come out of my addiction at 28 years and today, I am a pastor.

“I want to tell you that there is no gain in drug abuse. Indulging in drugs and substance abuse will cost you a lot and stagnate your life.

“The way out is simple: do not indulge in drug and substance abuse. Say no and be firm in your decision.”

Dr. Ibraheem Baba, the Head of Training, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kaduna State Command, commended CaRE-NGO for supporting to prevent drug abuse among adolescents.

Baba urged the students to stay away from drugs, adding that drug addicts were in constant agony and struggling to stop.

“I, therefore, appeal to all of you to be the drivers of your peers and drive away from anyone that tries to lure you to drug abuse,” he said.

Mr. Sunday Yakubu, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Doka, thanked the NGO for the initiative and promised to monitor the activities of the club to ensure success.

