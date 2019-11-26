NGO extends Yuletide succour, empowerment to Nigerian youths

By Chris Onuoha

A nongovernmental organisation, Africa International Food & Disaster Relief Organisation has disclosed plans to bring yuletide succour to indigent Nigerians with a packaged empowerment initiative for the youths.

The upcoming event scheduled to hold in Iworo Community area of Badagry on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 November will be launched with a special thanksgiving service and distribution of food items.

The thanksgiving service will be conducted by His Grace the Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Patrick Ekpu alongside other men of God and prominent people of Nigeria from both home and in the diaspora with His Royal Majesty, Oba Akran of Badagry as the royal father of the day.

The Chief Executive Director, Africa International Food and Disaster Relief, Sir Andrew Okokhere disclosed that the need to replicate in Africa, what was started in the US is a humanitarian effort to extend relief to the indigent citizens of Africa.

“The event is all about empowerment of youths in the country with a thanksgiving service before we open up the distribution of food bank relief programme. Africa International Food and Disaster Relief, was initiated in Texas, US, and have been in the forefront of providing relief materials for the hurricane disaster stricken environments in the US.

“The African food bank and disaster relief fund now in Lagos will also cater for other neighbouring countries. We also want to engage the youths in farming because we intend to go into mass production of food, which the United State government, United Nations, China and United Kingdom have indicated interest to support. Some major industry players in Africa will also be supporting this initiative. His Royal Majesty, Oba Akran of Badagry will be the father of day,” says Sir Okokhere.

He also noted that the idea to reach out to African brothers for intervention came as a result of visible effort recorded by the organisation during the hurricane disaster period in the United States. “After all we did in America, we deemed it wise to extend the humanitarian effort to Africans who are more in need of this help,” comments Sir Okokhere,

He also appeals to well meaning Nigerians for support to help push the laudable initiative for the poor people in Africa.

Vanguard