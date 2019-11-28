By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to champion the cause of women, and especially to commemorate the International Day to End Violence against Women, Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy Centre, MAMA Centre, a non-government organisation, has called for more stringent and holistic policy actions to address recurring violence and abuses against women in both public and private spheres.

In a release signed by Executive Director, MAMA Centre, Barrister Ola Onyegbula, it lamented that the regularity of women being subjected to rape, undignified torture, mental and physical abuse on daily basis in all ramifications including armed forces with deliberate silence or pretentious intervention by relevant authority is worrisome.

It will be recalled that the recent cases of ill-treatment and abuse against over 100 innocent women who were arrested, assaulted and sexually harassed in Abuja during an unlawful raid carried out at night clubs and hotels in Abuja metropolis by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Team, is comprised of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

While calling on full implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act with sincere political will to punish offenders, she urged that more independent judiciary to constructively interpret cases and impose sanctions without fear, intimidation or favour, be pursued.

“We also call for more proactive policy actions for women empowerment to encourage self-reliance and socio-economic self-sustainability of women with holistically instituted reporting system/mechanism to ease and encourage complaints process and efficiently address reported cases of violence against women at all levels”, she said.

Vanguard