Ngige assumes Office as ILO’s PGE

By Victor Young

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has assumed office as the President Groupe Gouvernemental, PGE; President of the Government Group of the Governing Board, GB, of the International Labour Organisation ILO.

He assumed office at its 337 session in Geneva, Switzerland .The Minister was handed over the office, domiciled in the ILO’s Headquarters by Nigeria’s Labour Attaché in Geneva, Mr. Aniefiok Essa who had been overlooking it on behalf of the Nigeria Mission since June 2019.

In his address to the just concluded Governing Board plenary, Ngige agitated for the democratization of the ILO Governing Board, throwing his weight behind the Africa Group position that the democratization process started since 1986 be fast forwarded to assist the Tripartite Working Group established by the 108th session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, earlier in June.

He argued that though the ratification of the democratization amendments had been yielding acceptance among members since it commenced 33 years ago, the organization had got unfinished business as regards the democratization of its structures to ensure fair representation of all regions and equity among member states.

” We are however encouraged that the continuous promotion of this ratification is not only a permanent item on our GB agenda whose report is expected from the DG, but also an opportunity to constantly remind our members of the unfinished business of democratization of the Governing body of our organization,” he said.

The Minister asked ILO Director General, Guy Ryder “to clarify the ambiguities surrounding the Tripartite Working Group such as the status and source of the powers of the group, its size, who and what qualifies the membership , composition , duration of assignment as well as the terms of reference.”

Vanguard