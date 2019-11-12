Breaking News
NGA marks 20 years of impact in natural gas advocacy

File: A gas flare burns at Cheniere Energy Inc. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. On Wednesday, Cheniere Energy said it started producing liquefied natural gas for the first time at the Corpus Christi plant. It plans to fill up the tank with 43 million gallons of super-chilled LNG that’s slated to be shipped to gas-hungry countries like China — a rosy prospect unless trade tensions escalate between the world’s two biggest economies. Photographer: Eddie Seal/Bloomberg

THE Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), is set to hold its 20th Anniversary on November 1, 2019, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

This landmark ceremony, proudly supported by NLNG, the Lagos State Ministry of Energy, Shell companies in Nigeria – Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Shell Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) –  Axxela Limited, Anoh Gas Processing Company, Aiteo Group, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Falcon Corporation, Frontier Oil Limited, and a host of other stakeholders will be attended by industry leaders, government officials and captains of industries for an exclusive evening of grand gala, awards, fine dining, enthralling performances and high-level networking.

Founded in 1999 by a few industry giants at the time, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), Chevron Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Elf Petroleum(now Total E&P Nigeria Limited), Mobil Producing Nigeria, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Conoco Energy Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian Gas Association has evolved to a more diverse yet formidable body of over 124 corporate members and 2125 individual members working with a vision to improve the nation’s economy through the optimal maximization of its abounding Natural Gas reserves.

“Natural Gas is that one singular resource Nigeria can leverage to create transformative change across various sectors and spheres of industry. As the NGA, we have worked resolutely over the past twenty years to foster a legal, regulatory and policy landscape for gas that is attractive to participants and investors, with the attendant multiplier benefits to the nation at large.” Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo President, Nigerian Gas Association.

