Next Titan Reality TV Show: Coscharis keeps to Henry Ford ideal

By Theodore Opara

CONTESTANTS from the ongoing entrepreneurial reality TV show, The Next Titan, paid a courtesy call on Coscharis Motors at their Ford office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Welcoming the contestants on behalf of the company, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group said: “We are excited to support the Next Titan reality show once again. Henry Ford once said that a business that makes nothing but money is a poor business. Therefore, Coscharis aligns with Ford’s objective as a corporate citizen to support Nigeria’s upcoming business owners with entrepreneurial skills that will make a contribution towards the economy and for them to lead by example.”

Coscharis Motors Plc, the sole official distributor of Ford vehicles in Nigeria and Ford Motor Company are the official automobile sponsors of the entrepreneurial reality TV show, for the fourth consecutive season. “Since inception of its participation in Next Titan, Coscharis Motors and Ford are proud to have given previous winners, over the past four seasons, Ford vehicles to help run their business. This year, the business will continue the momentum and give the winner of Season 6 a brand new Ford Figo,” said Babarinde said.

The Next Titan, now in its sixth season, is a platform for young entrepreneurs to demonstrate their talent in business.

Vanguard