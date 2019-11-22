By Elizabeth Uwandu

Some of the finalists at the ongoing “The Next TITAN Nigeria reality show have called on the government and other key stakeholders to encourage and support young entrepreneurs to create more jobs opportunities and improve the economic growth of the country.

The finalists which emerged after regional auditions in Abuja; Port Harcourt; Enugu and Lagos are contesting for a star prize that will see one winner go home, come December 10 with the sum of N7 million and a brand new Ford.

Speaking during an interview in Lagos, Miss Amifeoluwa Yakubu, one of the finalists, stated that while reality shows such as The Next TITAN should be encouraged as it was one among several strategies to reduce unemployment; young entrepreneurs should be celebrated for bringing innovative ideas.

Yakubu involved in mass production of garments and branded apparels with specialty in school uniforms, branded shirts and outfits for companies reiterated that , “We all know that there is a high level of unemployment especially among the growing youth population in the country.

“This competition is one of the ways to ensure that such a challenge is reduced.

“It usually lasts for 10 weeks, and we are in the eighth week; we have gone through six tasks, with this current one, the 7th.

” I believe that whenever young people delve into entrepreneurship, creating jobs and solving societal problems, they should be seen as heroes and encouraged, supported and celebrated.” She said.

The young entrepreneur called on government and corporate bodies to create an environment that would encourage young persons to project their skills and be job providers instead of job seekers.

“Such a programme as this, which has been on for the past six years and has produced five winners, created jobs, added values to the economy, needs to be supported,” she said

On his part, another contestant, Mr Adebiyi Ajayi, a lawyer, explained that entrepreneurship remained a key to self-sufficiency.

Noting that the value placed on the acquisition of degrees was partly responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the country, the real estate entrepreneur said that “I am a lawyer by training but delved into business as a real estate entrepreneur; what we do essentially is to ensure that services in the real estate sector are done timely with excellence.

“We are looking at bringing inclusion and accessibility to the real estate market in Nigeria.

“For this show, we are equally looking at ways for us to be able to get more partnership, sponsorship and investment and make it something every Nigerians entrepreneur can identify with in the future – something African that will assist in repositioning nations’ economies.

“One unique thing about this show remained its consistency. This is the sixth season and it is not easy for something that has to do with entrepreneurship or business to last so long,” Ajayi added.

On this year’s programme dubbed season 6 and themed, “Impossible is Possible,” the organisers explained that the need to give opportunity to young Nigerians with innovative business ideas to compete with one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges was a major reason for organising the reality show.

They further explained that the show’s focus over the years remained to harness the entrepreneurial ideas of young people and provide them with seed funds to turn their ideas into businesses or grow their existing businesses.

The Next TITAN organisers reiterated that: Aside giving young entrepreneurs relevant skills and real life experience to be solution solvers, the show to get contestants to win a prize which will enable them start businesses or build existing businesses.

