Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth: Magpies rally to claim consecutive wins

Ciaran Clark scored the winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at St James’ Park. Bournemouth took a 14th-minute lead when on-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson swept home after a clever short-corner routine.

However, Newcastle drew level three minutes before the break thanks to a flying header from DeAndre Yedlin, although only after a VAR check had confirmed the American right-back was just onside.

The home side claimed all three points, though, when Clark toe-poked home from close range seven minutes into the second half, the centre back’s 10th goal for Newcastle, but his first that was not a header.

As a result, Newcastle – who were following up their 3-2 win at West Ham last weekend – move up to 11th in the Premier League after registering back-to-back league victories for the first time since April, while Bournemouth stay in seventh.

Newcastle boss, Steve Bruce said after the match: “The one thing you want is competition and Ciaran, who was probably questioning… There were times when I didn’t pick him in the squad, like today – I’m leaving out people like (Javi) Manquillo, who’s done nothing wrong, (Yoshinori) Muto, who’s done nothing wrong.

“It’s the difficult part of it. All you can say to them is, ‘Take your chance’, and Ciaran is the prime example of it. He’s done remarkably well coming from nowhere. I’m delighted for him.

“He trains every day, works hard every day, great pro and when you see somebody getting the winner like he did from where he was probably six weeks ago not travelling with us, fair play to him.”

Eddie Howe ruing a disappointing same said: “We’re hugely frustrated and disappointed with that. We started the game so well, created a number of chances, looked in a really good place, scored a great goal.

“But then we made some uncharacteristic errors and just gave Newcastle the encouragement they needed to get back into the match.

“I thought Josh had got a really good chance to score there and unfortunately it goes the wrong side of the post.”

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News