New pain relief product hits market

By Princewill Ekwujuru

A new pain relief product, Real Time, from the stable of Naturesrejuvenate Limited, has increased the profile of pain relief products in the market.

Speaking at the presentation of the product in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Pharm Jason Maduka, said the product which is in lotion form is an alternative to tablets and comprises of 17 natural ingredients which include Aloe Barbadensis leaf, Antieimis nobilis extract, Aruica Montana among others.

He noted that the product relieves pain from Arthriti, Backache, Muscle strains, Sprains, Bruises and Cramps is a fast action pain reliever within minutes, he stated.

He also added: This product is highly effective on over 100types of Arthritis, backache, muscle strain, sprain, bruises and cramps.

In addition, Resident Orthopedic and Trauma Doctor, University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Ondo state who gave a brief lecture on “Arthritis, Pain and Nature Remedies”, said every human being suffers one pain type or the others at some points, but pointed out that they can be managed differently depending on the nature of the pain.

Elumelu who attested to the fact that Real Time Pain Relief was made from a lot of natural extract, said “For it to be licensed in the United States means that the efficacy and potency has been tested and has passed all the trials to be used there. “I have actually used the product; you rub it and the pains disappear inside” he said.

The Chairman of the company, Pastor Michael Abaribe said that, “Real Time Pain Relief Product is a product that is in a class of its own. It is a tropical analgesic, meaning, it is an analgesic that comes in form of cream which can be applied on a targeted area of the body.

