New Land Rover Defender and James Bond movie

By Theodore Opara

LAND Rover puts fans inside the New Defender on the set of No Time To Die, the 25th official James Bond film, in teaser video released to announce its continued partnership with EON Productions.

Footage captured during filming of the upcoming movie gives a unique, behind-the-scenes view of stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at work.

No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the New Defender, the latest legendary vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence. The New Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature.

Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator, said: “Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I’m beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!”

Vanguard