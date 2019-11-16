Breaking News
New ladies-man: Nollywood actor Mandinga Perikles releases new portraits

Entertainment, News

Budding Nollywood actor Mandinga Perikles is gradually drawing attention with his attractive look and unique acting prowess. He was shot into limelight with his spectacular performance in the blockbuster movie “Omoge”.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Mandinga made his foray into the entertainment industry as a fashion model before switching into acting. He’s also a voice-over artist, broadcaster and was first discovered by Aflik Tv where he got his first movie role in Nigeria.

He holds a B.A in Business studies, had Theatre Education & Film Production from institutions in the USA and Portugal respectively.

The 6 feet, 3 inches tall young actor made headlines when he declared his love for one of Nigeria’s most controversial actress Tonto Dikeh during an interview with Vanguard.
Here are a few portraits he shared lately to wow his fans and admirers.

 

Image may contain: 1 person

Image may contain: 1 person, standing

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, standing and beard

VANGUARD

