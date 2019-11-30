Neville: ‘Truly pathetic’ transfers has left Arsenal with ‘average’ squad

Gary Neville has labeled Arsenal’s recruitment strategy as “truly pathetic” after Unai Emery was sacked. The Spaniard was fired on Friday morning after the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night took Arsenal‘s winless run to seven matches.

And Neville thinks the players have “let him down” while the club’s “recruitment policy” has not been good enough.

“I don’t know who’s been responsible for recruitment over the last two or three years, they’ve chopped and changed, there have been new people brought in,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But if I was in the boardroom at Arsenal I’d be giving them the right rocket. There’s no way Emery is telling David Luiz to step up two or three times, there are hideous things you see from the other defenders and midfielders.

“You think of [Granit] Xhaka the other week, Emery is a man of honour and you see that behaviour, this is much deeper than the coach. Emery might be sailing his way back over the Channel this afternoon and be very happy to leave behind what is, quite simply a very average bunch of players.

“There’s no way Unai Emery was telling the players to do those things. Some of the things we were seeing on the pitch were fantasy football really.

“Without a shadow of a doubt the players have let him down. The manager will take the hit, it’s his responsibility to place them into an organized shape, but some of those players – I’ve been critical of my own club over the last few years for their recruitment policy and their strategy, but Arsenal’s is truly pathetic.

“You couldn’t find a more erratic bunch of players in terms of defending to watch. If you said to find three or four most erratic defenders in Europe, it’s almost like that’s brief for recruitment. The players have let him down but some of them aren’t up to it.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News