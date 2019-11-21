Ned Nwoko Foundation to host 3rd Golf Tournament in Delta

Philanthropist cum politician, Prince Ned Nwoko has proven that he is a man on a mission. The hubby to screen goddess, Regina Daniels is touching lives through sports as his foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is staging its third Golf tournament on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at the Royal Golf Course in Delta.

The multi-million Naira project we gathered was part of his contribution to sports development in the country and lots of prizes will be won at the one-day event.

Also, we reliably gathered that the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation brought in some foreign coaches, football agents and scouts to Abuja for the soccer star project which is a football talent hunts for grassroots players to select 40 players among the young talents and take them to Europe. This is not unconnected to his vision of helping people to fulfil their dreams.

His foundation promotes sports, tourism and environment.

VANGUARD