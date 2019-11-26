Ned Nwoko becomes Patron of Ex-Local Government Chairmen Association

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria has honored Dr. Ned Nwoko, Nigerian popular politician, successful businessman and international lawyer, as its patron.

One of the major reasons for bestowing this on him was his singular act of helping 774 local governments in Nigeria to pursue, recover over deductions (Paris club funds) from foreign lenders and government which benefited the three tiers of government.

All the former Chairmen from different states and different parties came together to the Philanthropist and grassroots politician. The event took place at Mount Nwoko in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State.

Recall that Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is a lawyer, politician, and businessman, and the Nigerian billionaire has been involved in politics for a very long time.

Ned was a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003. He represented Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South in Delta State, Nigeria.

Prince Ned Munir Nwoko who is popularly known as Ned Nwoko was born on 21th of December 1960 into the Royal Palace of Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. The dark-skinned man who is currently 59 years old is a Muslim and he has been in the news recently with the media describing him as a sweet old wine that young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is sipping happily. He currently has six wives and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is the sixth and she doesn’t care about that. The two are in the news for their marriage due to the age difference between the wealthy man and the Nollywood young movie goddess.

Recall that recently, at the convocation of the University of Petroleum Resources in Efunrun in Warri, Delta state, he gifted 20 first-class students N20 million to start up their life. He also gave out 5million naira to 50 Instagram followers as a startup. He singlehandedly bankrolled the blockbuster iconic movie THE ENEMY I KNOW to the tune of N180million. He’s a lover of sports and education who find fulfillment in doing good.

