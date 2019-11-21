Ndokwa indigenes decry marginalisation by Federal govt

By Ochuko Akuopha, Kwale

Indigenes of Ndokwa nation have lamented what they described as the continued marginalization of the ethnic nationality by the Federal Government.

Some of the indigenes who staged a peaceful protest at Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, decried the absence of federal presence in the Ndokwa nation and the non-appointment of their people by successive administrations of the Federal Government.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Engr. Chinedu Ofulu noted that no indigene of the Ndokwa nation had ever been appointed into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC since the inception of the commission, pointing out that the Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri ethnic groups in the state had all had their fair shares of appointments in the commission.

He said “Despite the huge revenue generation from Ndokwa land through abundant oil and gas deposits, our people are continued to be marginalized by the Federal Government both in political appointments and physical infrastructural projects.”

Ofulu said the various Ndokwa communities had been “in perpetual darkness, whereas the independent power plant, IPP, providing light for the country is located on our land, as well as the Kwale/Okpai Gas Plant which produces gas for the IPP.”

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give Ndokwa people their fair share of appointments and recognize the principle of Federal character.

