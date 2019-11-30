Breaking News
Translate

NDLEA arrests man over alleged possession of 800 grams of drugs

On 7:31 amIn Newsby

NDLEA arrests 65, confiscates 4,58.57 kg of narcotic drugs in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, has arrested one suspect over possession of 800 grams of psychotropic drugs.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Abigail Adebija in Ilorin on Friday.

Also read: Gbajabiamila announces House Standing Committees

She said the suspect was arrested on Nov. 22 in Omupo, Kwara state following information from a reliable source to the Agency.

Adebija said the suspect was arrested with 800 grams of psychotropic drugs comprising of 400 grams of Tramadol 225 milligrams and 400 grams of Exol 5.

She said that the arrest revealed the new mode of concealment used in trafficking drugs within the State.

“Drug dealers now hide illicit drugs inside some sealed compartments of vehicles that officers would ordinarily overlook while carrying out routine stop and search during a motorized patrol

“It took operatives of the Agency more than two hours to discover the compartment where the drug was hidden in the bus,” Abigail said.

The public affairs officer said that investigation so far showed that the suspect specialised in concealing banned psychotropic drugs among prescription drugs.

She said that the suspect distributes the banned drugs to patent medicine dealers and other petty traders in different parts of the State.

“Before his arrest in Omupo town, the suspect revealed that he had visited Oke-Ode, Ajase, Igbaja, Yaru and Babanla towns, where he distributed large quantities of tramadol to his customers,” Adebija said.

She said the suspect would be charged to court as soon s investigation into the case is concluded.

“The State Commander, Ambrose Umoru urged stakeholders and residents of the state to always volunteer useful information on illegal drug activities in the State, as this will go a long way in assisting the Command in carrying out its statutory responsibilities,” she said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!