Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to have marked his 100th Premier League appearance in Leicester City’s 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old, who moved to England from Genk in 2017, was in action from start to finish as Brendan Rodgers’ side cruised to victory at the Amex Stadium.

Second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy extended Leicester City’s winning run across all competitions to six matches.

Since his arrival from Belgium, the Super Eagles midfielder has established himself as a regular player at the King Power Stadium and he joins Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Alex Iwobi, Joseph Yobo, Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel in the exclusive list of Nigerians who have reached the century mark in the Premier League.

At the end of Saturday’s game, Ndidi expressed excitement with his defensive contribution that helped the team keep a clean sheet and pick all three points on the road.

Leicester City are second in the Premier League standings with 29 points after 13 games.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News