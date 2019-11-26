NDE takes skills acquisition programmes to rural areas in Enugu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said on Tuesday in Enugu that it has taken its various skills acquisition training programmes to rural areas in the state to reach the unemployed.

Dr. Chika Onah, the NDE Coordinator in Enugu State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that devolving the training to the grassroots had become necessary.

Onah emphasised that it was necessary for the unemployed in rural areas to acquire training as their counterparts in the city.

She said that skills acquisition would make those in the rural areas to be self-reliant and as well contribute their own quota to the society.

“The vocational skills acquisition training we take to the rural communities are under a programme called ‘School on the Wheels’.

“We take our fully equipped mobile workshop to the hinterland to enable those people in the villages to benefit like their township counterparts.

“In such training, it could be organised by the town unions, philanthropists or politicians in those areas to train the people.

“The resettlement of the participants at the end of the programme is either partly or fully provided for by the NDE or the organisers,” she said.

She called on beneficiaries to inform others that were unemployed and willing to acquire a skill about the training organised by the directorate.

