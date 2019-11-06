NDE disburses resettlement loan to 11 Edo youths

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Edo has distributed equipment and cash worth N1.2 Million to 11 youths trained on interlocking tiles and Plaster Of Paris (POP) skills in the state.

The Director-General of the directorate, Mr Nasiru Argungu, said this on Wednesday in Benin, during the passing out of the 2018 graduates of the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS).

Also read:

Argungu said the gesture marked another giant stride in the efforts by NDE toward the actualisation of its mandate to create jobs and reduce poverty in the country.

Argungu, who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Ayo Edegbai, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the equipment and cash for the purpose they were meant.

He said the gesture was under the EBTS of NDE, adding that the beneficiaries were equipped to enable them to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

“This would be able to unlock their potential as leaders, take the country into the future as well as maximise the quality of their lives.

“Today’s milestone is a demonstration of NDE’s support to youth investment,” he said.

He said that the scheme had provided basic tools and cash to a total of 416 graduates of 2018 Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory to start and grow their businesses as budding landscaping service operators.

“The EBTS initiative is to offer youthful school leaver participants, the employability skills and learning experiences that transfer hard and soft landscaping skills to them on-the-job while serving on attachment with experienced landscaping service providers in the informal sector,

“50 persons in Edo were trained in interlocking and POP and 11 are being resettled to the tune of over N1.2 million, 450,00 as loans,” Argungu said.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is expected that you will pay back in good time for others to also benefit.”

He commended the state government for providing the enabling environment for NDE job creation programmes to thrive.

Vanguard