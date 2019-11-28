NDDC Budget: I insist that confirmed board members will defend it – Lawan

Urges Committee to Deal with Odubu led Board

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Thursday reiterated that the Senate will only deal with the board members of the Delta Development Commission, NDDC it screened and confirmed this month.

Speaking shortly after the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication on the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the NDDC that the Senate do consider of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President of the Senate who refereed the request to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North led Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to return back at Plenary in two weeks.

Lawan said, ” I want to reiterate for emphasis that you deal with the Governing Board that this Senate approved.”

Recall that President of the Senate had on Tuesday read a letter from the President on the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of NDDC.

The President of the Senate said, ” I believe that the executive arm of government will attend to that quickly so that we have the right people to come and defend the Appropriation request of Mr. President.”

Lawan had read the President’s request at plenary which is contained in a letter dated November 21, 2019 and addressed to him on the approval of the budget proposals for the NDDC. .

The letter reads : “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Act, I forward herewith, the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration

Recall that President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had said in Tuesday that the onus was now on the President to do the needful by inaugurating the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC following the confirmation by the Upper Chamber in consonnance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also recall Lawan hadbsaid that those it screened and subsequently confirmed as Chairman and board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC are the only rightful people that will come and defend the budget of the Commission before its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

The Senate had also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, swear in the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC Board.

Recall that the Senate in the first week of November, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the board of NDDC.

The former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, was confirmed by the Senate as Chairman of the NDDC Board, just as a nominee from Delta State, Chief Bernard Okumagba, was also confirmed as the NDDC Managing Director.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by its Chairman, Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North

Also confirmed were Otobong Ndem who is now the Executive Director, Projects and Maxwell Oko as Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

The Senate had also confirmed Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa).

Only a nominee from Rivers State, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh was not confirmed by the Senate as she did not appear for screening.

