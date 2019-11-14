NCS impounds N40m rice, vehicles in Niger

The Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS), Niger and Kogi Area command, has seized imported rice, vehicles and second-hand bale clothing with duty paid value of about N40 million in different parts of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Lamba Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying 1,481 bags of foreign rice with duty paid value of N25 million were seized in different parts of the state.

According to Benjamin, five fairly used vehicle’s with duty paid value of N14 million was also seized under the command’s new anti-smuggling strategies which said had been yielding positive results.

He said that nine bales of second-hand clothing with duty paid value of over N720, 000 million were seized within the command’s area of coverage.

He said the command had also intercepted one Iveco truck with two different registration number plates: XD 146 LSD (in front) and XD 146 SLD (behind), loaded with 292 bags of imported rice, with duty paid value of N4,964,000 concealed with sugarcane in order to avoid officers on routine patrol along Dikko-Suleja-Abuja road.

“ We shall continue to blaze the trail in anti-smuggling activities through the deployment of intelligence gathering and collaboration/synergy with other critical stakeholders for the actualisation of our statutory mandate,” he said.

He said the command was committed to the eradication of all forms of smuggling activities within its area of jurisdiction.

Vanguard