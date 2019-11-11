NBA President Wishes Muslim faithful a memorable Eid-El-Maulud

By Innocent Anaba

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the marking of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (May Peace be upon Him).

In a statement on Monday by National Assistant Publicity Secretary of the association, Habeeb Lawal, he noted that the Prophet was a just leader who received the laws of God, set the laws to Muslims and even Non-Muslims under his leadership and followed the law himself.

“While enjoining Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to be law abiding, the NBA President states that the Nigerian Government has not been exemplary in abiding by the rule of law and obedience of court orders, particularly as it relates to the enforcement and protection of citizens’ fundamental rights.

“Mr Paul Usoro, SAN therefore urges Nigerians – citizens and leaders alike – to be reminded of the essence of the legacy of Holy Prophet Muhammad (May Peace be upon Him) exemplified by His sense of fairness, compassion, discipline and justice.

“The NBA President once again wishes Muslim lawyers and faithfuls a memorable Eid-el-Maulud.”

Vanguard