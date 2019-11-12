Nationwide blackout looms as Labour threatens to shut power sector

By Victor Young

The erratic power supply across the country maybe heading for the worse as Organised Labour in the sector has threatened to down tools and begin a nationwide industrial action over pending labour issues.

Some of issues include unpaid benefits to over 2000 disengaged staff of the defunct PHCN since 2013, underpayment of over 50,000 ex-PHCN staff, refusal of DISCOs to remit deducted contributory pension fund to workers’ Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, payment of half salaries to workers by DISCOs, among other perceived unfair Labour practices.

In a petition to the Minister of Power, dated November 7, National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, issued a 21-day strike notice to the federal government, GENCOs and DISCOs to address all Labour concerns, failing which it would declare a nationwide industrial unrest.

