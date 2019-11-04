National Theatre Iganmu remains federal property, says Board

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Following the recent media reports that the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos is to be handed over to the Lagos State government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the governing board of the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria have refuted such news as false.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Secretary, Governing Board of the two bodies, Agbo Ita disclosed that there is no iota of truth in such claims, saying it is a hand work of rumour peddlers.

According to Ita, the unscheduled visit of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat in company of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to the place has nothing to do with any handover agreement of the space to Lagos State government.

He stated; “The board, having recognised the iconic status of the National Theatre as a national monument and creative hub of Nigeria decided to meet and deliberate the larger implication of such visit, should it ever result to the purported handover agreement as reported.”

He further said that the board, however, affirm that there was no truth in the widely reported news of the handover of the space to the Lagos State government and therefore charged the occupants of the space to remain calm and go about their normal businesses in the premise.

