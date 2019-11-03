Nasty Gomes injury mars Everton draw with Tottenham, as Son sees red

Tottenham constantly had Ben Davies as an outlet in space on the left but struggled to use him, their only meaningful effort coming when Aurier’s cross had to be tipped away under his crossbar by Jordan Pickford.

Richarlison tried his best, shooting straight at Paulo Gazzaniga and then blazing over the bar from an angle, but in truth, it was turgid. The loudest cheer came from a Christian Eriksen booking and a fan succeeding in the half-time crossbar challenge.

The game did come to life after the break, firstly through a controversial VAR call as Son turned in the box and went down under Yerry Mina’s challenge. Both Martin Atkinson and then the VAR said no penalty, before another check from a different angle moments later. By the time played continued, both sets of fans were jeering.

Richarlison forced a diving save from Gazzaniga, before Spurs took the lead through an improved Alli. It came from Alex Iwobi’s slack pass in midfield, however, as Son took over and fed Alli, the England man skipped past Lucas Digne and slotted coolly into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

There was another controversial VAR call at the other end as Alli looked to handle in the Everton box from a corner, but after around four minutes of replays, VAR deemed it not enough.

Then came Gomes’ horror injury as a tussle with Son on the touchline resulted in the Portuguese twisting his ankle under Aurier. There was then anger from both Everton fans and players, before shock at seeing Gomes injury. Son departed the pitch with his hands to his face in a state of shock, while Aurier was soon subbed off after a few minutes of play.

Sub Tosun then produced a bullet header past Gazzaniga from Digne’s left-wing cross, and Everton felt Davinson Sanchez should have been sent off for a last-man trip on Richarlison, but VAR again said no.

There was an unusual air around Goodison Park as the full-time whistle went, with both sets of players still seemingly processing Gomes’ injury, while some Everton fans directed their anger at the officials.

