NASS hope to pass 2020 Budget by November 28 – Lawan

Henry Umoru – Abuja

THE Senate on Tuesday gave its Appropriations Committee a two weeks ultimatum to work on the 2020 Budget and lay it on November 26 for subsequent consideration and passage before the end of next month.

Following this development, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has insisted that the National Assembly resolve to revert to the January to December budget cycle remained sacrosanct.

Lawan, who commended the various committees for rounding off their budget defence sessions on schedule and defended such before the Senator Barau Jibrin- led Senate Committee on Appropriations, said: “All the committees have done their works so well within the defined parameters.

“Therefore, we expect the appropriations committee to be galvanised into action.

“They (members of the appropriations committee) should produce the report to be laid here on the 26th November, which is the next two weeks before the Senate.

“I believe this will be the same thing in our sister chamber, the House of Representatives so that we would be able to pass the 2020 appropriation bill on the 28th of November.”

