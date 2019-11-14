Nasarawa Assembly to tackle quackery in education sector

The Nasarawa House of Assembly will take steps to tackle quackery in the education sector of the state.

Mr Daniel Ogazi, Chairman, House Committee on Education, stated this on Thursday during an oversight function to the state Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Lafia.

Ogazi, (APC-Kokona East) said the assembly was committed to evolving legal frameworks that would improve the standard of education in the state.

The committee chairman said that the education sector in the state required emergency measures.

According to him, good quality of education is the best legacy any government should strive to leave behind for its people.

“This is exactly the reason we are working tirelessly to enthrone sanity and efficiency in the sector, our visit is not to witch hunt anybody.

“Our visit is to assess the budget performance of the ministry with a view to addressing possible challenge,” he said.

The lawmaker said that stakeholders must join hands to tackle the challenges facing the education sector in order to make it more productive.

“The issues of quackery and unqualified teachers, instructional materials and training will be given priority,” he said.

Ogazi also cautioned principals and head teachers against illegal collection of fees, saying that “free education is still being enforced in the state”

“Education is free in Nasarawa. The assembly will not watch any principal and head teacher sabotage the honest efforts of government,” he said.

He charged officers of the education ministry and SUBEB to be alive to their duties of ensuring effective supervision of teachers in the interest of quality education.

“We are committed to our function to oversee the activities of this sector. We shall ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

The Education Commissioner, Mrs Fati Sabo and SUBEB Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Dan’Azumi commended the committee for its commitment to the sector.

