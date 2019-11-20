NAS blames insecurity on weak institution, inequality, distrust

By Gabriel Olawale

National Association of Seadogs Ikorodu Chapter has blamed weak institutions, inequality, distrust among others as major factors responsible for insecurity in the country.

Speaking during a security summit tagged; ‘State of Insecurity in The Nation’ organized by NAS Ikorodu Chapter also known as Pyrates Confraternity, the Association President, Mr Korede Giwa said that until the government looks into some of the factors fuelling insecurity, the situation may worsen.

He said that government institutions are not functioning at their best, “Lack of basic amenities has also created a pool of frustrated people who are ignited easily by any event to be violent. Pervasive material inequalities and unfairness has resulted in a grievance by a large number of people.

“A large number of Nigerians are frustrated and have lost hope, especially the youths, and have now emerged to express their disillusion about the pervasive state of inequality. We also have an issue of ethno-religious conflicts arising from distrust among various ethnic groups.

On a way forward, Security Consultant, Akintayo Asha said that to address some of the security challenges, Nigeria need to nurture visionary leaders that are detribalized.

“Good governance is the panacea for the insecurity challenge in Nigeria. The war against insecurity can only be won by raising governance standards. The government needs to create enabling environment for business operations and industrial growth and provide gainful employment for the people,” he said.

On his part, DPO Igbogbo Police Station, Ikorodu, Mr Sarafa Tunde who was represented by Oludare Opeyemi admonished Nigerians to cooperate with relevant security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property.

“Nigerians corporation will help us greatly in the discharge our duties and am also using this opportunity to advise people to be security conscious.”

Vanguard