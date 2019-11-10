Naomi and Ooni Ogunwusi: One year of marital bliss

BY Adetutu Audu

These are definitely best of times for Olori Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The wedding, which took place a year after his marriage to Olori Wuraola crashed, generated a lot of buzz on the social media. One year in the union, the royal father has continued to wax stronger as the couple bonded like 5&6 despite the difference in their ages.

Only recently, the queen threw a surprise birthday bash in honour of the royal father.

Olori Ogunwusi is the Founder/President of En-Heralds – an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo State. She started public ministry at the age of 18 and became a full-time evangelist in October 2011.

Ooni Ogunwusi had announced a year ago on his instagram page that he had a new Olori.

“I waited patiently upon the Almighty, the King of kings. He eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the ‘Fear Of God In You’, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese”, he wrote.

