Nanribet’s Smart Agriculture wins 2019 Chevron/NNPC arts competition

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Frances Nanribet of Redeemed Peoples Academy, Jos has emerged the overall winner of the 2019 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture National Arts Competition for Nigerian Secondary Schools with his drawing tagged, “Smart Agriculture.”

Other winners included Elue Ezinne Ebube of Lawrence Prestine Academy, Asaba, Delta State who came second and Ibenwanwo Anthony of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State who came third.

For the junior category, Ogbomo Esosa Gift of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State was the overall winner and Iribhogbe Omuua Oshorhiamene of UNIBEN Demonstration Secondary School, Edo State came second, while Oreolu David Olopete of Holy Breed Secondary School, Okpella, Edo State came third.

He told Vanguard at the event done in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, FME, and Lagos State Government, that the migration of able bodied youths in his state to urban areas in search of livelihood when there was abundance food and other resources untapped, informed his drawing to enable people see the beauty and advantages of farming using technology.

According to Nanribet: “I was among the finalists last year, and I came seventh. Thereafter I determined to win it this year. Now, I have achieved my desire. I’m happy to emerge the winner this year. My art was on smart agriculture and I was inspired by the way young people are leaving my community in Jos for the cities. And I said if government can create smart agriculture whereby young people can apply modern technology, they will stop leaving the villages,” she said.

Speaking at the 14th edition of the competition, the Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Jeff Ewing, said the motive behind this year’s theme was to arouse the creative imagination of Nigerian youths to be solution providers through the use of technology.

Ewing, represented by the Commercial Advisor, Chevron Corporation, Debo Lukanmbi, explained: “A knowledge economy is a winning economy; every nation needs creative minds to continually move forward and break boundaries. It is in this regard that this year’s edition of The National Art Competition was themed “Advancing Nigeria Through Technology” to stimulate the creative and problem-solving goldmine in our Nigerian kid-artists. For our nation to move forward we need the minds of our kids to be stretched to the point where they begin to undertake challenges as champs. This will lead to a better Nigeria.

“For us, the art competition is an enduring investment in education that enables students to think outside the box, move beyond boundaries and seek different ways to proffer solutions. It is also, an investment that is aimed at improving the lives of our young stars. That is why, we reward our champions with a full scholarship package to encourage them to keep excelling in their chosen academic field. We believe this is one way to ensure a better society.

“It is a delightful means of self-expression; it is a window into the human mind. It grants us access to abstract expressions of human thoughts impressed upon canvas and various forms of art. Art helps in mental, physical and creative language development of children. This points to the fact that the more we motivate these young ones to recreate their beautiful and thought-provoking imaginations in a visible form, the more they grow to become problem solvers for our society because problem-solving requires creative thinking. So, the next time you come across a child artist, pat such one on the back and say well-done, Bravo! By doing so, you are encouraging his/her ability to create a more beautiful world. he said.

On his part, the Group General Manager, NAPIMS, Musa Lawan, reiterated that the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture was focused on unlocking the potential of Nigerian youths and fostering creativity. And in addition, promote creativity that would give every Nigerian child a sense of patriotism.

“ I wish to express my genuine appreciation to the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture who in partnership with the government and other stakeholders have made this yearly event possible. Consistently, we have demonstrated our commitment to promoting and advancing quality education in Nigeria.

“Also, the education support strategy has been significant to enhancing access to education for all Nigerians. This project has contributed to an increase in participation in fine art amongst our children and a rising interest of the public to art appreciation. I urge us to continue to nurture and sustain this partnership.

“ To our winners of this year’s edition of the National Art Competition, the time has come to celebrate your success. I congratulate you all for showcasing that our country, Nigeria can be advanced through technology through your various work. I have faith in you that you will continually excel in the field of art.