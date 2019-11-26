Naira Marley is the biggest Naija artiste – Rapper Ycee

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly known by his stage name Ycee, has praised fellow rapper, Naira Marley, on social media. The rapper shared his thoughts about Marley on social media.

The rapper took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to praise Marley, crowning him the biggest artiste in Nigeria. He stated that Marley is the hottest artiste in Nigeria adding that most people would just want to cover up the truth so they don’t look bad, for the industry sake. Ycee tweeted.

“Hope say una know say Naira Marley na the biggest Naija artiste, but based on ‘industry’ una go wan deny”.

Naira Marley recently achieved the impossible by selling out a nearly 5,000 capacity arena in just 3 minutes. The announcement was made by popular London based OAP, Adesope Olajide popularly known as ShopsyDoo via his Instagram page. Nigerians replied to the rapper’s tweet with mixed reactions. Some agreed with his comment while others disagreed.