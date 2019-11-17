Breaking News
NAFDAC seals 47 bakeries, water factories in Borno

On 2:38 pm
National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has sealed 22 bakeries and 25 “sachet water” factories during a routine inspection in Maiduguri.

