By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Air Force, Hon. Shehu Koko (APC. Kebbi), has charged recently promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force to prove themselves to Nigerians in the defence of the country’s territorial integrity.

Koko also congratulated the management of the Air Force on the promotion exercise, describing it as a morale booster to encourage more commitment and dedication to duties.

It will be recalled that the Air Force Council had on November 9, 2019, approved the promotion of 99 senior officers to higher ranks.

The senior officers comprised of 13 Air Commodores who were promoted to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp. Capts) who were promoted to the ranks of Air Commodores, while 51 Wing Commanders were promoted to the ranks of Group Captains.

In a statement issued by his office on Sunday, the House Chairman congratulated the recipients of the promotion, urging them to see same as a call to higher service to their fatherland.

“I want to on behalf of members of the House Committee on Air Force, join the Chief of Air Staff and the entire management and staff of the Nigerian Air Force to congratulate all the officers who have been affected by this promotion exercise.

“It is a thing of joy to see officers and men of our security outfits being appreciated by their superiors who deem them worthy of elevation to the next level of their careers.

“The committee also wish to note here that to whom much is given, much is expected, which is why they must see their promotions as a call to higher service of their fatherland.

“They must use these new offices and ranks to advance the course of our national security like never before. Nigerians look up to them to keep them safe as the Ninth House under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will ensure necessary provisions are made to enhance the operations of the Airforce”, Koko said.