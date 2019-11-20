NAF kills ISWAP leaders,destroys meeting venue in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Nigerian Air Force,NAF,Wednesday, said its Air Task Force kills some leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province,ISWA, and destroyed their meeting venue at Jubillaram in the Northern part of Borno State,on Tuesday.

The statement read in full:” The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders and destroyed their meeting venue at Jubillaram in the Northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed yesterday, 19 November 2019, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that some top ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting at a compound within the settlement, which they also used to store some of their logistics supplies.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform as well as fighter jets to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, several terrorists were observed around some buildings in the middle of the settlement.

“These fighters were neutralized in successive strikes by the attack aircraft as they attempted flee the location.

“The air strikes also led to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures, including one of their logistics stores, which was seen engulfed in flames.

” The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”