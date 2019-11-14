Vanguard Logo

NAF kills fleeing ISWAP fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday killed some fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Malam Fatori, near Lake Chad, Borno State.

The raid, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the NAF Director of Public Relation and Information,  Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, was a joint counter- offensive operation mounted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, and troops of 89 and 97 Task Force Battalions of Sector 3, at Malam Fatori.

He said: “The routing of the terrorists took place November 13, was sequel to the receipt of intelligence reports on the movement ISWAP fighters in some gun trucks towards the troops’ location in Malam Fatori.

“In response, the ATF immediately scrambled two Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft to provide Close Air Support (CAS), as well as an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which provided enhanced situational awareness for the ground troops as they engaged the terrorists.

“The combined sustained, intensive fire rained on the terrorists, from the air and on the ground, caused them to make a hasty retreat.

“This was, however, not before two of their gun trucks were destroyed.

“The attack platforms also tracked the fleeing terrorists, further immobilising two additional gun trucks and neutralising a few of the fighters as they attempted to escape.”

Daramola said the NAF would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

 

