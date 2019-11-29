NAF destroys terrorists’ gun trucks in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Friday its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed two Boko Haram terrorists’ gun trucks and killed some fighters at Borgozo in Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the feats were achieved when NAF jets and a helicopter gunship were scrambled to provide close air support to ground troops as they repelled the terrorists’ attack on the location.

The statement read: “The aircraft, upon arrival overhead the target area, tracked and engaged three of the BHT gun trucks that were involved in the attack.

“The BHTs moved the vehicles under some trees, while some of the fighters alighted the vehicles and attempted to escape into the surrounding bushes.

“The attack aircraft engaged them, scoring accurate hits on two vehicles, which were seen engulfed in flames, and neutralising some of the fleeing terrorists.” (NAN)

