Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force said on Wednesday that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders and destroyed their logistic base at Jubillaram in the Northern part of Borno State.

The operation, according to a statement issued by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, was executed on Tuesday sequel to intelligence reports indicating that some top ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting at a compound within the settlement.

The compound is also used for some of the group’s logistics supplies.

The statement said: “Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and fighter jets to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, several terrorists were observed around some buildings in the middle of the settlement.

“These fighters were neutralized in successive strikes by the attack aircraft as they attempted to flee the location.

“The airstrikes also led to the destruction of some terrorists’ structures, including one of their logistics stores, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

Vanguard