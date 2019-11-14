N30,000 govt permit: Oyo borehole drillers resolve crisis

By Adesina Wahab

The Association of Waterwell Drilling, Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), Oyo State chapter has resolved the leadership crisis which followed the imposition of N30,000 annual permit on each member by the state government some years ago.

The annual fee was imposed on the members by the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which some members kicked against.

The development led to some members kicking against the State Chairman, Mr Kolawole Olayinka, who they accused of conniving with officials of the State Ministry of the Environment to impose the fee.

The protracted crisis that followed has now been resolved at the South West zonal meeting of the association hosted in Ibadan where the state chairman was absolved of all allegations.

At the meeting, which was presided over by the Zonal Vice-President of the association, Alhaji Oluwatoyin Yusuf, members of the association resolved to embrace peace and ensure that borehole drilling practitioners were able to do their job without any fear of harassment.

Yusuf implored those present and those who were not at the meeting, to register as financial members in order to fully enjoy the benefits and privileges of the association.

He also stated that with the launch of the constitution of the association in Abuja on July 6, 2019, members’ conduct would henceforth be guided by the provisions of the constitution.

While he gave some copies of the association’s constitution to leaders of the group present, he equally advised all other members to obtain their own copies of the constitution for necessary guidance.

The participants unanimously agreed that the association’s constitution should be strictly followed and that the Oyo State incumbent chairman, Engr. Kolawole Olayinka, should continue to function and represent the association until general election slated for February 6, 2020 comes up and new executive elected and inaugurated.

Vanguard