N1tn spent on NASS Constituency Projects in 10yrs without results: Senate keeps Mum

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has kept mum in the face of accusations by President Muhammadu Buhari that the over N1 trillion spent on the constituency projects of National Assembly members in the last 10 years has produced no results.

According to President Buhari, data collected from Nigerians in rural communities showed that they had not felt the impact of such projects.

But when contacted by Vanguard to speak on the allegations, Acting, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, All Progressives Congress, APC, Nasarawa South simply asked why the rush to get the side of the Senate.

Senator Akwashiki who finally responded after calls and text messages, said, ” let me see the publication first, I have not read it or heard about what the President said. Why are we rushing? If I don’t respond today, I will respond tomorrow.

” Iam a Senator, I don’t work in the Villa, let me have assess to what the President said first.”