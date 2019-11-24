N.U.R.T.W. driver shot dead along Bomadi-ohoror road

…As Catholic Bishop, residents appeal to Gov Okowa to fix road

By Chancel Sunday

Armed bandits, over the weekend, have again shot dead a driver of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (N.U.R.T.W), Mr Sunny, with two others sustaining various degrees of injuries along Bomadi-Ohoror road in Delta state.

According to a source who called this reporter around 2 am on the fateful night, the incident occurred around few minutes past eleven at the dilapidated portion of the road near Odorubu community in Patani council area, when the victims were returning from Onitsha market.

The incident has already instilled fears in community folk and road users due to the repeated attacks and killings on the spot. The body of Mr Sunny, however, has already been deposited in a mortuary while the two other victims were receiving treatment at Our Lady’s hospital, Bomadi, as at the time of filing in this report.

However, the Bishop of Bomadi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, commenting on the incessant killings on the spot, said “this road has always been abandoned and we don’t have good-enough road leading to Bomadi.

“Now, the road has cut into two at the Odorubu spot where people have been maimed and killed on weekly basis and government seems not to bother about it; I don’t know why government would sit comfortably with this situation.

“My appeal to Okowa is that people die on weekly basis on that spot and that should have been grave enough reason to consider coming to our help”.

Apostle Liberty Usiaiyo, also appealing to the government said, “our lives are at risk, Gov Okowa should do something urgently on the dilapidated spots of the road. Even if we are driving in the broad daylight, we are afraid because of the notoriety of the robbers”.

