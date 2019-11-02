My obsession doesn’t have to be your reality, Toke Makinwa warns ladies

By Ayo Onikoyi

Media personality, Toke Makinwa is probably the last person on earth that would want to put others down on account of their body shapes, basically because she had been down the road before and had come out of the shadows.

She demonstrated that and more recently when she posted a picture to celebrate her attaining waist size of 24.

Of course, she almost got carried away but soon realised her new body joy could actually be making some other women blue and did the needful pronto.

“This post is vain as hell but what’s new with me? Appreciating my waist at 24. TM issssssssa goal. Putting in the work to keep the work done. #Teamwaisted,” she had gleefully posted but added immediately: “P.S don’t take me too seriously, you are beautiful in whatever body you choose. My obsession does not have to be your reality. Be Bold. Be You. Be Beautiful.”

Toke Makinwa had once revealed that she hated her body and decided to do something about it by getting it fixed with surgery. In a tweet, she made the revelation how she got her self fixed.

“This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey. I learnt to be at peace,” she had tweeted.

Vanguard