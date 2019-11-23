My father was nervous when he heard my book’s title – Orode Uduaghan

By Morenike Taire

While her progenitors have favoured careers in Government, Politics and the Military, Orode Uduaghan’s passions are somewhat more sublime.

The Human Resource management practitioner recently launched her second book, titled Abba, but the subject is certainly not her biological dad, former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Following an extensive book tour, she intimates WW on why it was important to pen her thoughts.

You have written a couple of books now. Did you always think you were going to be an author?

No, I didn’t think I was going to write a book, it wasn’t my plan at all. I knew that at one point in my life maybe I would write a memoir, maybe when I am 60 or so; but it has been exciting being an author- very interesting.

What part of it has been most exciting?

I think first of all the ability to share my thoughts, not just in my journal at home or on instagram but being able to put it in a publication and also having people get access to how my mind works; allowing people in and also just getting the reception from people, the feedback, the sort of acceptance has really, really been amazing and overwhelming so that for me has been the exciting part about being an author. Having people sort of relate to how my mind works and accepts certain things that I have to say.

So in this digital age when everyone just wants to face a screen, what has the reception been and why did you want a proper, proper book?

Strangely the reception has actually been great but we also have the e-copies so we are ready for everybody. We have e-copies on Amazon, Kindle and some other platforms but there really is nothing like a hard copy. That smell when you walk into a bookstore, you can’t beat it no matter how digital the e’s become. There is just something about holding that hard copy so for me I really wanted that feeling of holding something I was able to burn. You can’t really get over the hard copy no matter what.

You wrote about a father, yet not your father that everyone knows. Discuss.

I knew people were going to think at first that I was writing about my earthly father which is why we titled it the way we titled it. But for me I had come into a phase of rediscovering myself in God, and not just as a Christian but coming into the understanding of what it meant to be a child of God, not just as title but as an actual child. Recognizing God as your dad so having God do everything a father would do for you and to you. I discovered that not too long ago and that is what actually birthed the book because I have been a Christian all my life but then I’ve never really understood what it meant to have that kind of father/daughter relationship with God. Coming into that understanding really opened my eyes to see God in a different light, almost like I wasn’t really afraid of him again- you know, the way we were taught to be.

Understanding what it meant to actually having a relationship with him- being able to talk to Him, being able to depend on Him, being able to say no matter how sovereign this God is He is still Daddy. That for me is revelation on a whole different level that I wanted to be able to share because I know there are many people who still struggle to see God in that light. Many people see him as being so far away and unreachable.

And remote…

So remote. You only need Him when you need a job or a car…

Or who shows up when you’ve done something wrong?

That’s not how it really works. There are so many dimensions of Him that we need to be able to discover and speak about that He actually wants to share. When I started understanding that aspect of God I wanted to share my experiences so that is how the book was birthed. So no, it had nothing to do with my earthly Dad in any way, shape or form.

Did your Dad read the book and when he did, was he kind of jealous?

He did. He knew I was writing a book but he didn’t know what it was about until seven days before the book’s launch but at first he was nervous. I didn’t know he was nervous until I watched an interview of him talking about it, that what this girl had gone to write because I said nothing to anyone. I really wanted to do this for myself.

By the time he was done I think it also brought him to a better understanding of God as well. My mom was happy. When your mother has prayed all her life that you don’t deviate from the faith! Both my parents were happy.

You shared some experiences with God in the book. What are some of them?

The most profound thing was knowing that I could actually talk to this God. We grew up with the notion that prayer was just asking Him for things. He wants you to ask questions. I also found He was very interested in the details of my life; He is not just interested in the big things. He is interested in the very minute, ridiculous details like what I am going to eat and how I am going to do my hair.

I also shared about the very disciplinarian part of who He is because that is what really makes Him Dad. Because there is really no father that is going to watch you go and ruin your life. He is not a wicked disciplinarian. Very minute, unassuming things.

Yet in the book you wrote about your mother having the greatest influence on your life where such things are concerned…

Contrary to popular belief we grew up in a very strict home. My mom started. Making us fast when I was five. My Mom is part of Intercessors in Nigeria so she prays 365 days a year. She is that deep. She believed that her role was to ensure we followed in that path which to some extent helped. But when you grow up to an extent you feel that you really want to discover these things for yourself so you become a bit rebellious. I had that phase as well. One thing that really helped was the seeds that were planted all those years.

I have two kids and am learning not to force my children to be what I think they should be; I’m supposed to just guide them in to becoming what they are supposed to be of course with the help of God. I don’t want them to be me. I am a guide, not an enforcer.

In this context what should be the role of parents in general, for you?

The kids belong to God at the end of the day so your role is to always ask Him what He wants for them. If you want to know how to raise them go and meet the person who gave them to you. It helps me not to worry because I can worry for Africa. It helps me know that their lives are not in my hands but in someone’s hands that are greater than mine so however they turn out, it’s on Him.

