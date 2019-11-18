My dad demands sex before paying my school fees, girl tells police in Akwa Ibom

…Aborted 3 pregnancies, as police nab another cleric, 5 others over incest

By Harris Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

FORTUNE, aged 20, has narrated to policemen how her father started having sex with her when she was 13 years old, and that he would demand sex before paying her school fees.

Her father, the Presiding Pastor of Mount Zion Light House Full Gospel Church, Obio Imo Lane, Uyo, Apostle Williams Okon Bassey, has been arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, who revealed that six others, including another pastor, were arrested for alleged incest and defilement, told newsmen that Fortune said she got pregnant thrice.

He added: “The victim stated that her father started having sexual intercourse with her at the age of 13. The continuous sexual assault led her to become pregnant on three different occasions and the pregnancies were aborted by her mother.

“She further revealed that the first time her father defiled her was in the church vestry. He threatened to place a curse on her if she dares tell anyone about his escapades. He also demands sex before paying her school fees or catering for her needs.”

The Police Command’s Spokesperson added that “on October 31, one Anwanga Essien Udo of 7, Itiam Street, Uyo, aged 33, a Pastor with Restoration Bible Church, was arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old step-daughter(name withheld).

“When she was left alone with him, rather than be a father to her, he opted to turn her to a sex-machine.”

The police spokesman warned perpetrators of such act to desist forthwith or be willing to contend with the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, urged parents to also make haste in reporting every form of sexual harassment when noticed to the police or other Security Agencies in the state timely, as concealment of these crimes has only led to an increase in violations.

He commended the partnership of FEYREP, the pet project of the wife of the state governor as well as the good people of the state for their continued trust, encouragement and timely information.

