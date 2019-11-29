MUSWEN calls for Sharia Courts in South West

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria recently advocated establishment of Shariah Courts in all the six states in the South Western parts of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

MUSWEN in a communique made available to newsmen at the end of the 4th MUSWEN General Assembly held in Ibadan, Oyo State maintained that the creation of the Shari’ah courts in South West states “is necessary in order to cater for the yearnings of Muslims who are in the majority.”

Part of the communique reads that, “Shari‘ah Court should be established by governments in the Southwestern Nigeria in catering for the yearnings of Muslims who are in the majority to replace Shari‘ah Panels being operated presently by Muslim organizations”.

“That Shari‘ah Court should be established by governments in the Southwestern Nigeria in catering for the yearnings of Muslims who are in the majority to replace Shari‘ah Panels being operated presently by Muslim organizations. That to ensure proper administration of justice, MUSWEN advocates urgent judicial reform, taking a cue from the principle of Islamic Judicial System.”

MUSWEN added, “these Shari’ah courts when established, would replace Shari‘ah panels being operated presently by Muslim organizations in the region.”

Concerning the Hijab issue, MUSWEN insisted that “institution of Hijab is sacrosanct in Islam and cannot be compromised for Muslim girls and women in any part of the country,”

“ Institution of Hijab is sacrosanct in Islam and cannot be compromised for Muslim girls and women in any part of the country. MUSWEN further reiterates its commitment to Hijab struggle not only in the southwest but throughout the country as provided for, under freedom of religion in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”.

It pointed out that the issue of Hijab controversy at the International School, University of Ibadan should be legitimately pursued and that the Ummah should do so within the ambits of the law.”.

MUSWEN in the communique also frowned at what it termed as political lopsidedness against Muslims in the Southwest and at the Federal Level.

On the state of the nation, MUSWEN said “ there have been some modest improvements in the state of the nation under the present administration.” and that “Federal Government should intensify efforts to diversify the economy of the nation”.

MUSWEN in the communique also announced the appointment of Professor Muslih Yahya, a retired Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies from the University of Jos as new Executive Secretary, following expiration of the tenure of the pioneer Executive Secretary, Professor Dawud Noibi.

Vanguard