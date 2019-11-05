Muhammed eyes Eagles return after outstanding club performance

Former youth international Musa Muhammed has not given up hope of returning to the Super Eagles following his rich vein of form with Croatian First Football League side, HNK Gorica.

The 23-year-old former national U-17 and U-20 captain is currently one of his side’s consistent performer in the on-going season as GOR battle for glory on all fronts.

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning captain only last week helped the club to the quarter-finals of the Croatian Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 over Hadjuk Split where he was highly praised.

“My performance has been very consistent here since the start of the season and I’m really happy that I have maintained my balance with some good games for HNK,” explained the ever-smiling Muhammed whose defensive qualities had long been likened to that of Brazilian Dani Alves.

Since his international debut against Mali in 2016.

Muhammed has yet to add to his three international caps for the Super Eagles despite some virtuoso performance in an exhibition match against Atletico Madrid on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

But he reckons that his current status with HNK is reassuring, adding his hard work will be ultimately rewarded by national team selectors.

“I just do my job here to the best of my ability and hopefully, something great can come as far as a call up for the Super Eagles is concerned,” he maintained. “ I’ve been playing regularly here but getting a call up(to the Super Eagles) is out of my power,

“Of course, I’ve dedicated myself to my country and I’m ready to represent my country at any competition. But as you know, God has plans for every human being and that is what I believe .

I’ll be happy to be part of the Super Eagles anytime but leave that to God to decide so far I continue to do my best wit HNK.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.