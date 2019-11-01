Mtv Shuga star drops music video for ‘Eko Lon Pebi’

By Agbokhese Oboh

MTV Shuga star and theatre maestro, Segun Dada, will officially release a video to his hit single, “Eko Lon Pebi,” a street anthem, next week. The video has Afro-beat sensation, Oyin Sax, serenading with the saxophone, making Dada’s baritone on a very catchy tune into a classic.

Dada told Vanguard, during a private screening of the music video, that “Eko Lon Pebi” has been on several Nollywood movie soundtracks, including Bolanle Austen-Peter’s “Bling Lagosians” and SmartMedia’s “The Moles.”

According to the talented actor, who has constantly created music on the side, he started music in 2009 and released an album, Gifted, in 2015, adding “But Eko Lo Pebi is a whole new level in quality and artistry.” And seeing the video, you would agree with him.

Dada, besides MTV’s “Shuga,” is on Africa Magic’s “Jemeji,” “King Invincible,” “I Go Blow,” “WakaaTheMusical,” “Queen Moremi The Musical” among others. But, as he said, music is dear to him and Eko Lon Pebi brings his theatre experience and abilities on the microphone together.

Shot on the busy streets of Obalende, Lagos, “Eko Lon Pebi” was directed by Nollywood filmmaker/director, Uche Chukwu of Campfire Films and produced by BabyBoi.

The screening ended. But Dada’s ability to own a stage, his imposing personality and voice combine well with good cinematography to make you feel like you just came out of a blockbuster movie premiere. “Eko Lon Pebi” is singing a movie, reminding one of the joys, struggles, victories and ironies of enigmatic Lagos.

Vanguard