MTN Pulse Campus Invasion: DJ Spinall, Shody set UNIBEN on fire

By Ayo Onikyi

“It’s a lieeeeeee”, a young student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin, Edo State, screeched as multiple award-winning DJ and music producer, Sodamola Oluseye “DJ Spinall” Desmond, and the Turn Up King , Kunle “Shody” Oshodi-Glover, stepped into the Hall 2 car park on Thursday, October 31, 2019 for the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion.

Anioluwa Mercy, a 200-level student of the Faculty of Social Sciences had shyly stepped into the venue with Spinall and Shodi a few minutes earlier. The student had a permanent grin across her face as she struggled to contain her excitement. She was the winner of the Pulse social media trivia game which guaranteed that she would meet the ‘Dis Love’ star. She had just been chauffeur-driven from her hostel, with both stars flanking her in the back seat as they chatted non-stop.

A day before his arrival, DJ Spinall had released a video on his official Instagram page, sharing why he would be giving a must-watch performance. He added that ten lucky winners would also be surprised. This was after a series of teasers as to the identity of the celebrity that would visit the school. A perfect prelude for the adrenaline-seeking, fun-loving university students.

Twenty minutes after their arrival, nearly a thousand sweaty students twisted and turned in ecstasy as the beats from Spinall and the encouragement from Shodi tore through the speakers. Within an hour, hundreds of exhilarated voices nearly drowned out the mega speakers at the venue. The show was in full swing and there was no one who had the time to be courteous about the sound or noise!

After a thumping performance that left many a student with no voices, the young attendees craned their necks to watch their main attractions leave to spend a day with ten of their lucky colleagues.

It was a great way to end what had been a thoroughly rollicking performance from the stars.

The stars visited the school as part of the week-long series, which was the first for the year. It began with exciting activities at the Sales Village in the same venue on Monday, October 28. Renowned photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; life strategist and business coach, Steve Harris and mental health awareness advocate and graphologist, Oladipupo Macjob, thrilled the students with talks on life and success at the highly anticipated Pulse Talk Series on Thursday.

Vanguard